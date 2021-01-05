The management of the Porcupine Warriors acted swiftly by settling outstanding bonuses and salary after the playing body demanded them and boycotted training.

The players and the technical team members were owed per diem of their CAF Champions League tie against Mauritanian outfit FC Nouadhibou, after settling for a 1-1 draw with their opponents.

Asante Kotoko got a walkover after the second leg of the encounter was called off as a result of medical reasons which played a role in preventing FC Nouadhibou from raising a team.

However, other entitlements concerning their qualification to the next stage of the competition had not been paid.

Kotoko players were also owed winning bonuses of their victories against Legon Cities and Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The management of the Kumasi giants was also to settle their salary for the month of December.

Asante Kotoko are currently in Omdurman for their CAF Champions League encounter against Al Hilal on Wednesday.

The first leg of this tie saw the Porcupine Warriors lose 1-0 to the Sudanese giants at the Accra Sports Stadium a fortnight ago.

The second leg is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 9 January 2021 at the Al Hilal Stadium.