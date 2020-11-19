Prez Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku was elected President of the Ghana Football Association a year ago and has changed the narrative by being transparent and accountable to the football fraternity.

This coupled with the #bringBackTheLove agenda has won over the heart of many football loving Ghanaians.

He holds bachelor's degree from the University of Ghana, trained as a journalist at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and also an MBA holder from the University of Liverpool. While in the UK, he also received various certificates in marketing, hospitality and tourism management.

He is an astute football administrator and has his name synonymous with football administration serving on various executive committees of the Ghana Football Association as well as the national team, Ghana Black Stars.

He again served as the administrative manager of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) from 2008 to 2010.

Before ascending the eminent GFA Presidential throne, Mr. Simeon-Okraku was the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, a position he held flawlessly to the admiration of all and Sundry.

He is therefore in no doubt well-equipped to hold the fort on the West African Zonal front