He alleged that the Government of Ghana’s failure to pay all appearance fees before the start of the 2014 FIFA World Cup as it was done in previous World Cup tournaments was what caused the Black Stars players to boycott training.

Speaking at Sunyani where he was launching his book “Leaders don’t have to yell”, Kwesi Appiah said,

” I planned not to talk about this unfortunate incident that happened in Brazil,” he said. “The whole incident happened when the team played Netherland in a friendly ahead of the World Cup.

“The players started demanding for their monies when we were departing for Brazil but the government officials kept telling us to be patient but the players were not ready to hear that.

“In the past, when expatriate coaches were in charge of the Black Stars, the players got their appearance fees before they left the shores of the country for any major tournament so why me? I felt bad about that and in Brazil. I was thinking if because I was a local coach that is why they didn’t want to release the money.

“They told us a different story and that informed the players that if they don’t boycott training and agitate for their Money there was no way they would get it.

“Our game against Germany was very good. You could see if they had done the right thing things would have been better.

