The 31-year-old and Sulley Muntari were sacked from the camp of the Black Stars during the 2014 FIFA World Cup staged in Brazil for misconduct.

The Ghana Football Association and the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the occurrences in Brazil banned the duo indefinitely from national team assignment.

Sulley Muntari has apologized for his action, but Kevin-Prince Boateng hasn’t showed any remorse since then.

Kames Kwesi Appiah has received sveral calls to recall Kevin-Prince Boateng into the Black Stars especially after landing a historic move to Barcelona on Monday.

However, James Kwesi has indicated that Boateng will only return to his team if he apologises for misbehaving himself in Brazil.

“Kevin-Prince Boateng is a Ghanaian and currently he is playing very well and if you look at our striking options we have always relied on Gyan so is about time we all check and get at least four strikers that we can always rely on,” Appiah told Asempa FM.

“Kevin is one of the good strikers as I have said, but in Brazil, he[Kevin] and Sulley were suspended by the FA for their unruly behaviours and I think Sulley has written a letter to apologise and looking at how Kevin is playing now, if he should write a letter to apologise, I will invite him because it is about the country not about any individual.”

Kevin has been capped 15 times by Black Stars and has scored two goals since his debut against Latvia in 2010.

Kevin-Prince Boateng on Monday made history by becoming the first Ghanaian player to join FC Barcelona, following his move from Sassuolo in the Serie A.