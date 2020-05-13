On May 13, 2018, Emmanuel Boateng became the first Ghanaian player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona when he scored thrice as his former side UD Levante defeated the Blaugrana’s 5-4 to end their unbeaten streak in the league in the 2017/2018 season.

Two years on, La Liga have remembered Boateng for his hat trick against Barcelona.

A Facebook post in Twi language read: En3 ni nfie mienu, Emmanuel Boateng sh33 a hat trick as Levante UD score Barcelona 5-4. ????????????

The 23-year-old now plies his trade in China for Dalian Pro in the Chinese Super League