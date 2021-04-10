Leeds stall Man City's title march, last-gasp Liverpool up to fourth

"We did not create enough for the forwards. It is part of the game," Guardiola said.

"When they defend in the way they were you have to stop them running and we did not do that. The best moment we had in the game we make a mistake behind and we tried but could not score.

"We are going to rest and prepare two days for the game in Dortmund and decide on how we are going to play."

Leeds took the lead against the run of play three minutes before half-time.

Helder Costa broke down the left and passed inside to Patrick Bamford.