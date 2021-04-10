Leeds stall Man City's title march, last-gasp Liverpool up to fourth

Moments later, Leeds defender Liam Cooper was dismissed for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.
Referee Andre Marriner initially booked Cooper after he caught the Brazilian on the knee, but changed his decision to a red card after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.
City equalised in the 76th minute when Bernardo Silva flicked the ball into the path of Ferran Torres and the Spaniard clipped his shot past Illan Meslier.
But in the first minute of stoppage time, City were caught by brilliant Leeds counter.
Dallas raced onto a fine through ball from Ezgjan Alioski and guided a cool finish past Ederson.
It was Leeds' first victory against one of the Premier League's 'big six' clubs since their promotion last season.