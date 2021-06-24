Lionel Messi at 34: 10 records of Barcelona star that may never be broken

The Argentina international is probably the greatest player in football history, and his records speak for him.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi turns 34 today, June 24, 2021, and the football world is celebrating his greatness.
The Argentina international is probably the greatest player in football history, and his records speak for him.
Messi has been a one-club man since emerging on the scene and has achieved a lot, both personally and collectively, at Barcelona.
While doing that, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has set some astonishing records that separate him from his peers.
As the Argentine magician marks his 34th birthday, Pulse Sports highlights 10 of his records that may never be equalled or broken:
1. Most consecutive Ballon d’Or wins (4)
2. Most La Liga goals (474)
3. Most goals in a calendar year (91)
4. Most European Golden Shoes (6)
5. Most goals in a Champions League knockout game (5)
6. Longest goal-scoring streak in history (21 matches)
7. Most goals for a single club
8. Most goals in El Clasico history
9. Youngest Argentinian to score at a World Cup (18 years 357 days)
10. Most club honours (35)
