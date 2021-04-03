Lukaku pulls Inter eight points clear as Juve, Milan held

A terrible Theo Hernandez pass across midfield in the 57th minute allowed Sampdoria veteran Fabio Quagliarella to pounce and send a long-range lob over Gianluigi Donnarumma to claim his 10th goal of the season.

Claudio Ranieri's mid-table Samp side went a man down just after their goal with Adrien Silva sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

Substitute Jens Petter Hauge curled in the leveller three minutes from the end, with Franck Kessie denied a late winner after hitting the woodwork.

"There are no excuses," said Pioli, whose team's push for a first league title in a decade has been hampered by just two wins from eight home games in the league in 2021.

"Inter have the Scudetto (league title) in their hands. It's theirs to lose."