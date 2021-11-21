Lyon-Marseille interrupted as Payet struck by bottle

Players from both teams returned to the changing rooms as Payet received treatment after being struck on the side of the head minutes after kick-off. The France international was also hit by a bottle during a game at Nice in August.

Lyon returned to the pitch almost 90 minutes later to warm up, but soon headed back down the tunnel with no sign of Marseille's players.

"It was an isolated act and the individual has been arrested," the stadium announcer said before Lyon players came back out, warning any further incident would lead to the match being abandoned.

French football has been blighted by crowd problems this season.

Nice were docked a point after the incident with Marseille, who on Wednesday were ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors after trouble during last month's clash with Paris Saint-Germain.