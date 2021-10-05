RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Madrid's Perez muddies waters on potential Mbappe PSG departure in January

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018

Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018 Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018 Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Tuesday he wished Kylian Mbappe's transfer to the Spanish club would be finalised by January before back-pedalling on his comments later in the day.

Recommended articles

On Monday, World Cup winner Mbappe said he had told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the French capital last July, a month before Madrid bid 180 million euros ($209 million) for him -- an offer PSG turned down.

"In January, we will have news from Mbappe," Perez told Spanish media outlet El Debate early on Tuesday.

"We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved," he added before going back on his statement.

"My remarks were incorrectely interpreted," he told French radio station RMC later in the day.

"What I said was that we have to wait until next year to have news and still with the respect and good relationship with PSG that we have."

Mbappe's deal at Parc des Princes ends next summer with the former Monaco attacker free to hold talks with potential employers in January.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

‘Woah!’: England legend Gary Lineker impressed with Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal

‘Woah!’: England legend Gary Lineker impressed with Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)