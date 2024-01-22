ADVERTISEMENT
Majeed Ashimeru will be fine for the game against Mozambique – Chris Hughton

Evans Annang

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has disclosed that midfielder Majeed Ashimeru will be ready to play against Mozambique in the final group game.

He said the Anderlecht midfielder is feeling better from the slight injury he sustained from the Black Stars last game Egypt.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hughton stated that the signs are good from the player, and he is likely to feature against the Mambas of Mozambique on Monday.

We are still assessing him[Majeed Ashimeru], but the signs are good, he will train with the team, today[Sunday], but the signs are good that he will be fine.

This was the situation in the game against Egypt where we had to bring him off.

Ashimeru has made 6 appearances for the senior national team, yet to score.

His first goal for the Black Stars against Egypt was chalked off after Ransford Yeboah was deemed to have obstructed the view of Egpyt’s goalkeeper, thus in an offside position, a game which saw the Black Stars bottle a two-goal lead to draw two-all with the seven-time Champions.

The Black Stars faced defeat in their initial match against Cape Verde, followed by relinquishing their lead twice to settle for a draw against Egypt in the second fixture with just one point, Ghana heads into the last round of fixtures, where a victory could significantly enhance their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the competition.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

