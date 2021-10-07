The striker believes there are several Ghanaian players who deserved a national team call-up more than him.
‘Many Ghanaian players deserve Black Stars call-up more than me’ – Inaki Williams
Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams says he doesn’t want to unfairly take the place of any Ghanaian footballer in the Black Stars.
“My parents are from Accra and I really enjoy going there. But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture’s here, and there are players for whom it would mean more,” he told the Guardian.
“I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and who feels Ghana 100%.”
Williams has been a target of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) since he emerged on the scene about six years ago.
The forward has been capped just once by Spain, which makes him eligible to switch nationality to play for Ghana.
However, he insists he only has eyes for Spain, explaining that he feels more Spanish than Ghanaian despite having Ghanaian parents.
“I’m grateful to where I grew and became who I am. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao.
“I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there,” he added.
Williams recently broke the record for consecutive matches played in La Liga when he played his 203rd game in a row for Athletic Bilbao.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh