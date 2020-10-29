Medeama SC's appeal against an earlier decision of the Player Status Committee failed after which the Player informed the GFA that the Club had failed to comply with the decision.

Nathaniel Asamoah

The Disciplinary Committee (DC) of the Ghana Football Association has therefore given Medeama SC an ultimatum of 18th November 2020 to settle the $54,000 owed the former Kotoko and Aduana Stars striker or face three points deduction or a transfer ban.

Meanwhile, the DC has also slapped Medeama with a fine of GHC30,000 for failing to comply with the terms and condition regarding the transfer of Nathaniel Asamoah to Raja Casablanca.

Asamoah was transferred to the Moroccan side in 2015 for US$ 150,000 but terminated his contract after four months.

The striker in his response also rejected the decision of Medeama to pay US$ 20,000 from the transfer sum to intermediaries Nana Yaw Amponsah (LLM, Sports Law & Practice) of PHAR Partnerships (now Chief Executive of Asante Kotoko) and Emmanuel E. Mensah (Pinnacle Sports Management).

The Disciplinary Committee in their decision said: ''The Committee agrees with the player that only the 10% for the GFA should be deducted from the Transfer Fee since the Player was not a party to the Commission Agreement. The two parties to the Commission Agreement cannot and should not be allowed to make financial burden of player without his consent and concurrence. Given the choice, the player may object to the Intermediary or the fee and hence it is too late in the day to introduce the player to such a financial burden which was not argued before the Player's Status Committee nor Appeals Committee.''