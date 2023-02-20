Micah Richards: Ex-England star says he spends GHc7,800 on haircuts every week

He explained that he cuts his hair three times per week when he has to show up on television for programmes.

“What does my barber cost? £200 a time, yes,” the former Manchester City and Aston Villa right-back said.

“When I say the most, like I’ll get a trim tomorrow for the Champions League and I’m working the weekend so I’ll get a trim. I did it today. I’ve got to get a sharpen up tomorrow.”

Richards was on the Champions League show with Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher when he made the revelation.

Meanwhile, Richards believes 18-year-old Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is destined for the very top.