Speaking on punditry duty on CBS for the UEFA Champions League, the 34-year-old said he pays his barber £200 for a haircut.
Micah Richards: Ex-England star says he spends GHc7,800 on haircuts every week
Former England defender Micah Richards has revealed that he spends £600 (GHc7,800) on his haircut per week.
He explained that he cuts his hair three times per week when he has to show up on television for programmes.
“What does my barber cost? £200 a time, yes,” the former Manchester City and Aston Villa right-back said.
“When I say the most, like I’ll get a trim tomorrow for the Champions League and I’m working the weekend so I’ll get a trim. I did it today. I’ve got to get a sharpen up tomorrow.”
Richards was on the Champions League show with Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher when he made the revelation.
Meanwhile, Richards believes 18-year-old Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is destined for the very top.
“He has been a revelation since he has come into the squad, he really has,” he said after the Reds defeated Newcastle United over the weekend.
