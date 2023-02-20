ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Micah Richards: Ex-England star says he spends GHc7,800 on haircuts every week

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former England defender Micah Richards has revealed that he spends £600 (GHc7,800) on his haircut per week.

Micah Richards: Ex-England star says he spends GHc7,800 on haircuts every week
Micah Richards: Ex-England star says he spends GHc7,800 on haircuts every week

Speaking on punditry duty on CBS for the UEFA Champions League, the 34-year-old said he pays his barber £200 for a haircut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He explained that he cuts his hair three times per week when he has to show up on television for programmes.

“What does my barber cost? £200 a time, yes,” the former Manchester City and Aston Villa right-back said.

“When I say the most, like I’ll get a trim tomorrow for the Champions League and I’m working the weekend so I’ll get a trim. I did it today. I’ve got to get a sharpen up tomorrow.”

Richards was on the Champions League show with Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher when he made the revelation.

Meanwhile, Richards believes 18-year-old Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is destined for the very top.

“He has been a revelation since he has come into the squad, he really has,” he said after the Reds defeated Newcastle United over the weekend.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Romelu Lukaku: Christian Atsu’s death is hard to take

    Romelu Lukaku: Christian Atsu’s death is hard to take

  • Micah Richards: Ex-England star says he spends GHc7,800 on haircuts every week

    Micah Richards: Ex-England star says he spends GHc7,800 on haircuts every week

  • Referee consoles Kudus rather than show yellow card for taking shirt off in Atsu tribute

    Referee consoles Kudus rather than show yellow card for taking shirt off in Atsu tribute

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lydia Forson blasts Hatayspor for not doing enough to find Christian Atsu

‘His life was in your care’ – Lydia Forson blasts Atsu’s club for not doing enough to find him

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

Remains of Christian Atsu returned ho

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana