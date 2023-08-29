ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mohammed Kudus: I’ll entertain West Ham fans and fight for the badge

Emmanuel Ayamga

Newly-signed West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has promised to entertain the club’s fans and fight for its badge.

Mohammed Kudus: I’ll entertain West Ham fans and fight for the badge
Mohammed Kudus: I’ll entertain West Ham fans and fight for the badge

Kudus was announced as the Hammers’ latest signing from Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday after signing a five-year contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Ghana international, who won the hearts of many with his goals and flair during his time in the Netherlands, believes he can replicate it in England.

The 23-year-old said he it has been his childhood dream to play in the Premier League and he will give everything for West Ham.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid. I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going,” he said after his unveiling.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Kudus made sure his family didn’t miss his unveiling following his dream move to West Ham at the weekend.

The 23-year-old was officially unveiled by the English club on Sunday, with his mother and brothers present for the big occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudus has always had a strong bond with his mother and brothers and he ensured they didn’t miss this pivotal moment in his career.

The attacking midfielder flew the trio to East London to share the moment with him, with all of them later taking a group photo at the London Stadium.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ghana music dominates Kudus’ West Ham unveiling Stonebwoy, King Promise feature

    Watch: Ghana music dominates Kudus’ unveiling as songs by Stonebwoy, King Promise feature

  • Mohammed Kudus: I’ll entertain West Ham fans and fight for the badge

    Mohammed Kudus: I’ll entertain West Ham fans and fight for the badge

  • Angry Arsenal fan blasts Arteta for playing Partey at right-back

    ‘Stop wasting Partey at right-back’ – Angry Arsenal fan blasts Arteta

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana now lives in wooden kiosk

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana now lives in wooden kiosk

Memunatu Sulemana: Ex-Black Queens keeper says coach made her abort twin babies

Memunatu Sulemana: Ex-Black Queens keeper says coach made her abort twin babies (Video)

Yassine Chueko: Meet Lionel Messi's Navy SEAL bodyguard

Yassine Chueko: Meet the Navy SEAL who guards Lionel Messi even during matches

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Burna Boy’s song that mentioned his World Cup penalty miss

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Burna Boy’s song that mentioned his World Cup penalty miss