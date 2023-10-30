Mohammed Kudus: My best position is as a No.10

"The expectation in myself is there. Everyone expects from me because I know myself better than anybody else,” Kudus said.

“I think my best position is as the No10, as the attacking midfielder, but as a team player, when I find myself on the right side, then I just want to do my best for the team."

Kudus started his first Premier League for West Ham United on Sunday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton.

The 23-year-old lasted the full 90 minutes but was powerless to stop David Moyes’ side from succumbing to defeat.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, he expressed his disappointment at West Ham’s home defeat to Everton.

"It was very disappointing. We want to win every game, but it’s done now, and we need to focus on the next game.

"From the start of the game, we knew we were playing against a very compact team. We knew we would have to do more to create a lot of chances, but we didn’t manage to do that. If you don’t score, then you need to not concede, but we didn’t do that today. We need to learn from that and focus on our next game,” he added.