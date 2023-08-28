Kudus became the third Ghanaian to join the Hammers after Ayew and John Paintsil when he completed a dream move from Ajax to the Premier League outfit on Sunday.
Mohammed Kudus reveals Andre Ayew conversation before West Ham move
Mohammed Kudus has revealed some of the positive things Andre Ayew said about West Ham United before he joined the club.
The young playmaker has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with an option to extend for another year.
Speaking on the Iron Cast podcast, Kudus revealed that spoke to Ayew, who had some positive things to say about West Ham.
"Ayew has been speaking highly of West Ham, John Paintsil is way older so I didn't get the chance to speak with him but Andre Ayew is still in the national team,” he said.
"He speaks a lot about his experiences at most clubs and West Ham is one of the clubs he speaks highly of.”
Meanwhile, Kudus made sure his family didn’t miss his unveiling following his dream move to West Ham at the weekend.
The 23-year-old was officially unveiled by the English club on Sunday, with his mother and brothers present for the big occasion.
Kudus has always had a strong bond with his mother and brothers and he ensured they didn’t miss this pivotal moment in his career.
The attacking midfielder flew the trio to East London to share the moment with him, with all of them later taking a group photo at the London Stadium.
