Mohammed Kudus reveals Andre Ayew conversation before West Ham move

The young playmaker has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

Speaking on the Iron Cast podcast, Kudus revealed that spoke to Ayew, who had some positive things to say about West Ham.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ayew has been speaking highly of West Ham, John Paintsil is way older so I didn't get the chance to speak with him but Andre Ayew is still in the national team,” he said.

"He speaks a lot about his experiences at most clubs and West Ham is one of the clubs he speaks highly of.”

Meanwhile, Kudus made sure his family didn’t miss his unveiling following his dream move to West Ham at the weekend.

The 23-year-old was officially unveiled by the English club on Sunday, with his mother and brothers present for the big occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudus has always had a strong bond with his mother and brothers and he ensured they didn’t miss this pivotal moment in his career.