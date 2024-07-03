Mohammed Kudus: West Ham star preaches importance of education to career development

Kudus, who was recently crowned Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards for the second consecutive time, chose the school for his first post-award engagement, highlighting his commitment to uplifting underprivileged communities.

St. Nicholas Charity Preparatory School, founded in 2012 by the St. Nicholas Charity Foundation, serves the Bankuman area, a community where many parents are fisherfolk and lack the means to support their children’s education.

The school provides free education, uniforms, school supplies, and two meals a day to its 208 students, from Crèche to junior high school.

Kudus uses his personal story to inspire kids

Kudus, who also comes from a deprived community, shared his personal journey with the students, encouraging them to take their education seriously and dream big.

"I understand the challenges you face because I faced them too. Education is your key to a better future. Stay focused and work hard, and you can achieve anything," the former Ajax midfielder said.

The visit, arranged by Dr. Prince Kofi Pambo, the team doctor of the Black Stars, included various activities such as basketball and football exhibitions. Kudus interacted with the children and delivered a short speech that resonated deeply with both students and staff.

"Coming from a similar background, I know how important it is for these children to see that their dreams are achievable. Mohammed's visit is a beacon of hope for them," Dr. Pambo added.

Since its inception, St. Nicholas has maintained a 100 per cent pass rate in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), with graduates continuing their education at Keta Secondary School through the free Senior High School (SHS) programme.