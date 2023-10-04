ADVERTISEMENT
Morocco, Portugal and Spain to jointly host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Morocco, Portugal and Spain are set to be awarded the rights to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

While the trio will jointly host the tournament, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will also stage the opening matches to mark the tournament's centenary.

This was contained in a release by the world’s football governing body following a meeting by all the confederations held via video conference from the Home of FIFA.

FIFA said its Council also “unanimously agreed to host a unique centenary celebration ceremony in Uruguay's capital, Montevideo, where the first ever FIFA World Cup took place in 1930.”

The hosting arrangement is, however, now subject to formal approval by FIFA's congress.

“In 2030, the FIFA World Cup will unite three continents and six countries, inviting the entire world to join in the celebration of the beautiful game, the Centenary and the FIFA World Cup itself,” FIFA said.

“The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, which will host the event in 2030 and qualify automatically from the existing slot allocation subject to the completion of a successful bidding process conducted by FIFA and a decision by the FIFA Congress in 2024.”

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said playing World Cup games in six countries and three continents was a way of uniting the world through football.

“In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting. The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way.

“As a result, a celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries - Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay - will organise one match each of the FIFA World Cup 2030.

“The first of these three matches will of course be played at the stadium where it all began, in Montevideo’s mythical Estádio Centenário, precisely to celebrate the centenary edition of the FIFA World Cup,” he added.

