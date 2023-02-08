ADVERTISEMENT
Mubarak Wakaso issues statement on Atsu amid confusion over whereabouts

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso has issued a statement saying Christian Atsu’s whereabouts remain unknown despite updates that he’s been rescued.

The midfielder said the family of his friend are going through a devastating time and called for their privacy to be respected.

On Monday, it emerged that Atsu had been trapped in the rubble after the devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey.

Atsu, who currently plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, had been trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

However, after hours of searching for the duo, it was reported on Tuesday morning that the Ghanaian has finally been found alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Latest reports suggest there may have been a case of mistaken identity, with the footballer’s whereabouts yet to be accounted for.

“Following yesterday’s update from the club that, Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian's whereabouts,” Wakaso wrote in a statement shared on his Twitter page.

“As you can imagine, this continues to be a devastating time for his family and we are doing everything we can to locate Christian.

“Official updates will be provided as more information comes to light. Please respect the families' privacy during this harrowing time, and refrain from spreading unsubstantiated news as this will only hamper the search efforts for Christian. Thank you for all your prayers and support."

Meanwhile, Ghanaian midfielder based in Turkey Bernard Mensah also says he is yet to locate Atsu despite efforts to find him at the various hospitals in the country.

"We heard the club's explanation about Christian Atsu vice president told all media and world media that he was rescued and is at hospital. But in the evening time he gave one more explanation that he didn't see his eyes he just heard it so there is no confirmation something like this," Mensah told Peace FM.

"And you know I am in Turkey and he is our friend I check all hospitals I gave his name, passport ID everything but there is still no news about him we are pushing to get correct news but now the situation is not clear so we need to follow official things actually. Not confirmed or denied it is unclear it is bad but this is the situation now.”

Meanwhile, reports from Turkey suggest the earthquake has disrupted telecommunication networks in Hatayspor, which has made it difficult to communicate via telephone.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
