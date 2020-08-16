The Fortuna Dusseldorf winger is said to be one of two players who have contracted the respiratory disease at the club.

The entire team took the test which was supervised by Fortuna’s team doctor and hygiene officer Dr. Ulf Blecker.

Nana Opoku Ampomah

The result was announced late Friday evening, confirming that Ampomah and teammate Dawid Kownacki have tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the German club said all players and the coaching and functional team have been asked to self-quarantine at home until further notice.

Meanwhile, Ampomah and Kownacki were immediately isolated from the rest of the team to start with their treatment.

Nana Ampomah joined Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2019

Confirming his COVID-19 status, the 24-year-old said he has indeed contracted the disease and is now under quarantine.

“Yes it’s true I have tested positive and I am currently quarantined,” Ampomah is quoted as saying by Footballmadeinghana.