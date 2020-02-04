Techiman City FC, Berekum Arsenals, New Edubiase FC and Okyeman Planners have all been charged for failing to honour their MTN FA Cup Preliminary round matches without permission from the GFA and without prior withdrawal notification to the GFA.

READ MORE: Ghanaians hold funeral service for Kobe Bryant and daughter

The clubs are deemed to have breached Regulation 11 (b) of the FA Cup Regulations, approved by Congress on December 30, 2014 and as amended on November 9, 2015.

The GFA Prosecutor has recommended that all four clubs are declared losers of their respective matches and not allowed to enter into the FA Cup competition for the next two seasons (2020/2021 and 2021/2022). It is also recommended that all clubs are fined an amount of GHc5000.00 each.

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito could suffer a one match ban and pay a fine of GHc5000 for misconducting himself towards a match official away from the field of play and using abusive language against match officials after a match contrary to Regulation 34 (2) and 34 (3) (c) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

Meanwhile the GFA Disciplinary Committee will soon come out with its decision on the protest case between Great Amphibians FC and Young Zobzia in respect of their MTN FA Preliminary round match played in Tamale.