Nottingham Forest pay tribute to Junior Agogo on what would’ve been his 44th birthday

The Ghana international’s death was mourned across the world, with the football community also extending their condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

During his football career, Agogo lined up for several English clubs, including Oldham, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers.

However, it was at Nottingham Forest that he actually established himself the most and the Premier League club has decided to pay tribute to him on what would’ve been his 44th birthday.

In a post on Twitter, the club wrote: “Never forgotten. Remembering Junior Agogo on what would have been his 44th birthday.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) also remembered the former striker with a post on their social media page.

“Forever in our hearts. Happy birthday, Junior Agogo. Thank you for all the memories,” the GFA tweeted.

Agogo made his debut for Ghana in 2006 and was one of the key players when the Black Stars finished third as hosts of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).