ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Nottingham Forest pay tribute to Junior Agogo on what would’ve been his 44th birthday

Emmanuel Ayamga

Premier League club Nottingham Forest have paid tribute to their former player Junior Agogo, who would’ve marked his 44th birthday today, August 1, 2023.

Nottingham Forest pay tribute to Junior Agogo on what would’ve been his 44th birthday
Nottingham Forest pay tribute to Junior Agogo on what would’ve been his 44th birthday

Agogo sadly passed away in 2019 – just a few days after he celebrated his 40th birthday – after years of battling stroke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Ghana international’s death was mourned across the world, with the football community also extending their condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

During his football career, Agogo lined up for several English clubs, including Oldham, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was at Nottingham Forest that he actually established himself the most and the Premier League club has decided to pay tribute to him on what would’ve been his 44th birthday.

In a post on Twitter, the club wrote: “Never forgotten. Remembering Junior Agogo on what would have been his 44th birthday.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) also remembered the former striker with a post on their social media page.

“Forever in our hearts. Happy birthday, Junior Agogo. Thank you for all the memories,” the GFA tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agogo made his debut for Ghana in 2006 and was one of the key players when the Black Stars finished third as hosts of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He managed 12 goals in 27 appearances for Ghana.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Otto Addo is a very good coach – Chris Hughton

    Otto Addo is a very good coach – Chris Hughton

  • Nottingham Forest pay tribute to Junior Agogo on what would’ve been his 44th birthday

    Nottingham Forest pay tribute to Junior Agogo on what would’ve been his 44th birthday

  • Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

    Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jordan Ayew’s son compared with Messi after showing off dribbling skills (Video)

‘He’s the next Messi’ – Jordan Ayew’s son shows off his dribbling skills (Video)

Larry Appiah: Stephen Appiah’s eldest son graduates from University of Birmingham

Larry Appiah: Stephen Appiah’s eldest son graduates from University of Birmingham

Daniel Amartey: Why I bought car for my childhood coach in Ghana

Daniel Amartey: Why I bought car for my childhood coach in Ghana

Watch: Andre Ayew and friends surprise Mubarak Wakaso on his birthday

Watch: Andre Ayew and friends surprise Mubarak Wakaso on his birthday