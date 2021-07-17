Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife reportedly considering third appeal over East Legon mansion

Appiah had sought to claim ownership of the seven-bedroom apartment as part of her alimony after their divorce.

But her appeal was once again not successful after the presiding judge considered her claims to be untenable.

According to sports journalist Saddick Adams (Sports Obama), the former footballer’s ex-wife has hinted at pursuing the case further.

“Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife. Cheated while this guy was sweating away in the cold. Had him father three children not his, for 19 years,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Man did DNA, went in for divorce. Odartey decided to still help the Children. Paid 200,000 Cedis plus two cars and a plush four-bedroom house at Dome to this woman as alimony.

“Still woman went to appeal to get a 7 bedroom house in East Legon in addition to what she had. In 2019 a court threw the appeal. She filed again, pursued it for two years and has lost again. She hints of pursuing further.”

Odartey Lamptey and Miss Appiah separated in 2013 after DNA results proved the ex-footballer was not the biological father of their three children.

The matter led to the collapse of their 20-year marriage, but disagreements between the couple over the compensation to Miss Appiah led to a protracted legal tussle.

On Thursday, the latest appeal filed by Miss Appiah to own Odartey Lamptey’s plush East Legon residence was thrown out by the Court of Appeal.

Despite the latest ruling by the court, the former Aston Villa and Anderlecht forward said he and his new wife and children are currently living in a rented apartment.