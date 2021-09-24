The announcement was made during the unveiling of Rajevac at the FA’s secretariat in Accra on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Otto Addo, Maxwell Konadu confirmed as Milovan Rajevac’s assistant coaches
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of Maxwell Konadu and Otto Addo as the two assistant coaches to new Black Stars boss Milovan Rajevac.
The Serbian manager takes over from Charles Kwabla Akonnor, who was sacked following the Black Stars’ poor start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Rajevac, who managed Ghana from 2008 to 2010, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, as he aims to replicate the successes of his first spell.
He had a successful spell with the Black Stars from 2008 to 2010 before he parted ways with the West African side.
The 67-year-old guided the team to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.
He also led Ghana to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, making them only the third African nation to reach that far.
Rajevac and his new backroom staff will take charge of their first games in November when Ghana faces Zimbabwe in a double-header World Cup qualifier.
Meanwhile, the Serbian coach will earn a monthly salary of $30,000 and will get an additional bonus of $300,000 if he wins the AFCON and another $300,000 if the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.
