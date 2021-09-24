RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Otto Addo, Maxwell Konadu confirmed as Milovan Rajevac’s assistant coaches

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of Maxwell Konadu and Otto Addo as the two assistant coaches to new Black Stars boss Milovan Rajevac.

Otto Addo, Maxwell Konadu confirmed as Milovan Rajevac’s assistant coaches
Otto Addo, Maxwell Konadu confirmed as Milovan Rajevac’s assistant coaches

The announcement was made during the unveiling of Rajevac at the FA’s secretariat in Accra on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Recommended articles

The Serbian manager takes over from Charles Kwabla Akonnor, who was sacked following the Black Stars’ poor start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Maxwell Konadu
Maxwell Konadu Pulse Ghana

Rajevac, who managed Ghana from 2008 to 2010, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, as he aims to replicate the successes of his first spell.

He had a successful spell with the Black Stars from 2008 to 2010 before he parted ways with the West African side.

The 67-year-old guided the team to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.

Otto Addo
Otto Addo Pulse Ghana

He also led Ghana to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, making them only the third African nation to reach that far.

Rajevac and his new backroom staff will take charge of their first games in November when Ghana faces Zimbabwe in a double-header World Cup qualifier.

Meanwhile, the Serbian coach will earn a monthly salary of $30,000 and will get an additional bonus of $300,000 if he wins the AFCON and another $300,000 if the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

twitter.com

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photos: Former Kotoko player Godfred Yeboah goes home in a boot-shaped casket

Godfred Yeboah collage

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Suriname vice-president, 60, plays international football match

Ronnie Brunswijk - pictured here in 2010 - is Suriname's vice president and both captain and owner of the Inter Moengotapoe football team Creator: Louis ALFAISIE