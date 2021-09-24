Otto Addo, Maxwell Konadu confirmed as Milovan Rajevac’s assistant coaches

The Serbian manager takes over from Charles Kwabla Akonnor, who was sacked following the Black Stars’ poor start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Rajevac, who managed Ghana from 2008 to 2010, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, as he aims to replicate the successes of his first spell.

The 67-year-old guided the team to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.

The 67-year-old guided the team to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.

He also led Ghana to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, making them only the third African nation to reach that far.

Rajevac and his new backroom staff will take charge of their first games in November when Ghana faces Zimbabwe in a double-header World Cup qualifier.