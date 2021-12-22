Otto Addo is one of two assistants to the Serbian tactician, with the other being Maxwell Konadu.
Otto Addo won’t join Ghana’s coaching staff for AFCON – Milovan Rajevac
Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has confirmed that assistant coach Otto Addo will not be available for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
However, the 46-year-old doubles as an assistant coach at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, which seems to have coincided with his role for the Black Stars.
Speaking to journalists after naming a 30-man provisional squad for next year’s AFCON, Rajevac said Otto Addo’s absence will be a big miss.
“I can confirm that Otto Addo will not join us for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON). He is going to be a big miss for us but we will make sure we make him proud,” he said.
Rajevac also took the opportunity to dispel claims that his squad selection was influenced by external forces.
The former Qatar and Algeria boss said he personally named the squad together with his assistants.
“Nobody interfered with my selection. This is a squad that I decided with my assistants,” Rajevac said.
Meanwhile, the Black Stars squad for the tournament is made up of five players from the Ghana Premier League.
The local players are Hearts of Ok goalkeeper Richard Attah, Dream FC’s Philemon Baffour, Real Tamale United’s David Abagna, Dreams FC’s Abdul Fatau Issahaku and Great Olympics star Maxwell Abbey Quaye.
The usual suspects are also in the squad, including captain Andre Ayew, his brother Jordan Ayew and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.
Swindon Town goalkeeper Joojo Wollacot has also been named in the squad while regular shot-stopper Richard Ofori misses out after battling injuries in recent months.
In defence, Jonathan Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey and Baba Rahman are all in there, with Khalid Mumin making getting a debut call-up.
In midfield, Baba Iddrisu, Mubarak Wakaso, Edmund Addo and Kudus Mohammed have also made the cut.
The forwards selected include Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Benjamin Tetteh and AS Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan, who missed last month's international matches after turning down a call-up.
