Paris Saint-Germain loan Rafinha to Real Sociedad

Brazilian international midfielder Rafinha has joined Spanish club Real Sociedad on loan until the end of the season, Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday.

Real Sociedad confirmed the news on their website with a photo of the player with a club shirt bearing the name Rafael and with the number 17 on it.

"I'm excited and happy," said the Sao Paulo born player, brother of Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara.

The 28-year-old former Barcelona and Inter Milan player has been a regular with 39 appearances at PSG since joining in October 2020.

