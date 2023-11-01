Partey, Kudus nominated for 2023 CAF men’s player of the year award

Partey enjoyed a strong campaign in the year under review, helping Arsenal to finish second in the Premier League while also playing a key role in Ghana’s World Cup qualification.

Kudus, on the other hand, was Ajax’s best player last season, where he scored 18 goals and provided seven assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also one of the stars of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with his two goals and one assist, before securing a move to West Ham United in the summer.

For their exploits at club and international levels, both Partey and Kudus have been nominated for the men’s player of the year award.

Other nominees are Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech.

This year’s CAF Awards Gala will take place on December 11, 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco, where the best men's and women’s footballers will be celebrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full list of nominees for the CAF men’s player of the year award below:

1. Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria and Borussia Dortmund)

2. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Al Ahli)

3. Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso and Bayer Leverkusen)

4. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon and SSC Napoli)

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon and Besiktas)

6. Ibrahima Sangare (Cote d’Ivoire and Nottingham Forest)

7. Seko Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire and Al Nassr)

8. Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo and Olympique Marseille)

9. Fiston Mayele (DR Congo and Pyramids)

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Egypt and Ahly)

11. Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt and Al Ahly)

12. Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt and Al Ahly)

13. Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)

14. Mohammed Kudus (Ghana and West Ham United)

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Thomas Partey (Ghana and Arsenal)

16. Serhou Guirassy (Guinea and VfB Stuttgart)

17. Yves Bissouma (Mali and Tottenham Hotspur)

18. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain)

19. Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco and Olympique Marseille)

ADVERTISEMENT

20. Hakim Ziyech (Morocco and Galatasaray)

21. Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco and Manchester United)

22. Yahya Jabrane (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club)

23. Yassine Bounou (Morocco and Al Hilal)

24. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco and Sevilla)

ADVERTISEMENT

25. Peter Shalulile (Namibia and Mamelodi Sundowns)

26. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria and SSC Napoli)

27. Sadio Mane (Senegal and Al Nassr)

28. Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur)

29. Percy Tau (South Africa and Al Ahly)

ADVERTISEMENT