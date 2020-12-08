Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat against rivals Tottenham in the North London derby courtesy of Harry Keane and Son Hueng-Min.

The defeat pushed the Gunners to the 15th position, which is unusual of the London giants.

Martin Keown who was a member of the famous 'Invincibles' of Arsenal that played the entire season of the 2003/2004 English Premier League without a loss believes Thomas Partey’s injury which forced him out on the 45th minute against Tottenham is an example of Arsenal’s “footballing brain not functioning”.

Keown told the Daily Mail: “It was a world-class opener by Son Heung-min but nobody in an Arsenal shirt tested him. With the time he had, he could have got a protractor out to measure the angles of the shot.

“Then Tottenham’s second goal was a copy of the first: Arsenal lost possession high up the pitch and were punished on the counter. Thomas Partey had walked off because he was injured, and this was an example of a team’s footballing brain not functioning.

“Both of Arsenal’s full-backs, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney, had flown forward as if they were still being used as wing-backs. Suddenly, one ball out and it was four on two in favour of Tottenham.

“Where was the communication? Arsenal over-committed in this game and encouraged the opposition to break.

“Tottenham, meanwhile, were compact and picked their moments to pounce. Their two midfielders, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko were never too far from their central defenders.

“Arsenal had 70 per cent possession but Spurs knew what to do when they didn’t have the ball. They put up a shield. Even Harry Kane had more touches in his own box than the opposition one.

“Tottenham’s players are working so hard and have bought into Jose Mourinho’s messages. They’re morphing from a group of nice guys into a team of Mourinhos.”

While Spurs sit at the Premier League summit, out-of-sorts Arsenal find themselves languishing in 15th spot with just 13 points from 11 games.