RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Pedri claims prize for best young player at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player in 2021

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player in 2021 Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player in 2021 Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Spain starlet Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for the best player aged under 21 at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony in Paris on Monday, while Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma was named the best goalkeeper.

Recommended articles

Barcelona midfielder Pedri, who only turned 19 last Thursday, was a key player for Spain as they reached the semi-finals of the European Championship and featured in their side that lost in the men's Olympic football final against Brazil in Tokyo.

In addition he played 52 games for Barcelona, helping them win the Copa del Rey.

Pedri, who joined Barca from Las Palmas last year, recently extended his contract at the Camp Nou to 2026.

The Kopa Trophy is named after Raymond Kopa, the Real Madrid and France star of the post-war era who won the Ballon d'Or in 1958.

France forward Kylian Mbappe was the inaugural winner of the prize in 2018, and Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus and the Netherlands won it in 2019.

There was no Ballon d'Or awards ceremony last year because of the pandemic.

Donnarumma won the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper after his outstanding performances in Italy's glorious Euro 2020 campaign.

The 22-year-old left AC Milan for Paris Saint-Germain following the European Championship.

Liverpool and Brazil star Alisson was the first winner in 2019 of the Yashin Trophy, named after former USSR icon Lev Yashin.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Mourinho promises to buy Ghanaian prodigy Afena-Gyan new shoes after scoring a brace

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Gabriel Jesus scored the winner for Manchester City against Paris Saint-Germain Creator: Oli SCARFF

Benzema -- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly side of French football

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema Creator: JORGE GUERRERO