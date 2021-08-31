The apartment, which is located in Lisbon, the capital of his home country, reportedly cost £6 million.
Photos: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s £6m penthouse in Lisbon, the most expensive flat in Portugal
Newly-signed Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo currently owns the most expensive penthouse in Portugal.
The Daily Mail reports that Ronaldo was residing in his multi-million dollar Lisbon penthouse ahead of his move to Manchester United.
The Portugal star is said to have bought the apartment in 2018 and it remains the most expensive apartment ever sold in the country.
Reports suggest Ronaldo faced stiff competition for the apartment but beat off bids from two other millionaires to purchase it.
The flat occupies 3,100 square feet of land, has a swimming pool, gym, three large bedrooms and a spa.
The 36-year-old is said to own two plush mansions in Lisbon, but only uses the penthouse when he wants his privacy.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo has penned a heartfelt message to Manchester United fans after completing a sensational return to Old Trafford.
“Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution,” he wrote on Facebook.
“I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!
“My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils.
“History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word! I’m right here! I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again!
“PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…”
