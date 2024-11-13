Prince Tagoe: Ex-Ghana striker loses mother

According to a report by Ghanaweb, Rev. Tagoe passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, following a battle with illness.
Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe is currently in a state of mourning following the death of his mother, Reverend Joyce Tagoe.
She is said to have been sick for some time, which led to her admission at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
However, the report suggests she could not recover from the illness and sadly gave up the ghost in the late hours of Tuesday.
Prince Tagoe represented Ghana at World Cup and AFCON
The late Rev. Tagoe was a devoted Christian and fellowshipped at the Kairos Chapel, Matuero Assembly in East Legon.
Meanwhile, her death comes just three days after her son celebrated his 38th birthday. Prince Tagoe was capped 36 times by Ghana during his active days, while contributing seven goals.
He also represented the country at various tournaments, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
At the club level, he was on the books of the Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak in the mid-2000s and helped them to be crowned league champions.
He is also a one-time top scorer of the Ghana Premier League, while also featuring for Al Ittihad, Al Shabab and Hoffenheim, among others.