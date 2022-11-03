Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

The 2022 edition of the most prestigious football tournament will be hosted in Qatar, marking the first time a FIFA World Cup will be hosted in the Middle East.

Largely seen as a conservative country, there have been conversations as to if and how Qatar would enforce its local laws and regulations on the visiting fans during the World Cup period.

Qatar is the most hospitable country - FIFA Secretary General

However, FIFA Scribe Samoura has given assurances that fans in Qatar during the World Cup have nothing to fear, comparing the World Cup hosts with her home country Senegal.

AFP

In a FIFA Press Statement obtained by Pulse Sports Nigeria, The FIFA Secretary General went further to attest to the hospitable nature of the Qataris, describing them as one of the best in the world.

Samoura said: “People can consider Qatar as a conservative society, like my own country in Senegal. But let me tell you one thing: Qataris are the most hospitable people you can find on earth."

Everyone is welcomed in Qatar - Fatma Samoura

The Senegalese football administrator gave assurances that irrespective of whatever religious, political, racial, or even sexual leanings that fans possess, they will be welcomed and cared for the same during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pulse Sports

“No matter your race, your religion, your social and sexual orientation, you are most welcome, and Qataris are ready to receive you with the best hospitality that you can imagine," Samoura explained.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in the opening game of the tournament.