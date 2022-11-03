RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

Damola Ogungbe

Fatma Samoura has confirmed that Qatar will welcome everyone despite their religion or sexual orientation

Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura and Gianni Infantino
Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura and Gianni Infantino

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura has moved to dispel any fears that any group or category of people could be persecuted during the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recommended articles

The 2022 edition of the most prestigious football tournament will be hosted in Qatar, marking the first time a FIFA World Cup will be hosted in the Middle East.

Largely seen as a conservative country, there have been conversations as to if and how Qatar would enforce its local laws and regulations on the visiting fans during the World Cup period.

However, FIFA Scribe Samoura has given assurances that fans in Qatar during the World Cup have nothing to fear, comparing the World Cup hosts with her home country Senegal.

AFP

In a FIFA Press Statement obtained by Pulse Sports Nigeria, The FIFA Secretary General went further to attest to the hospitable nature of the Qataris, describing them as one of the best in the world.

Samoura said: “People can consider Qatar as a conservative society, like my own country in Senegal. But let me tell you one thing: Qataris are the most hospitable people you can find on earth."

The Senegalese football administrator gave assurances that irrespective of whatever religious, political, racial, or even sexual leanings that fans possess, they will be welcomed and cared for the same during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Pulse Sports

“No matter your race, your religion, your social and sexual orientation, you are most welcome, and Qataris are ready to receive you with the best hospitality that you can imagine," Samoura explained.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in the opening game of the tournament.

Africa will be represented by five (5) countries: Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Erik Ten Hag believes Manchester United were unlucky to finish second in their Europa League group

    'You don't always get what you deserve'- Ten Hag after Manchester United's win over Real Sociedad

  • Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura and Gianni Infantino

    Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

  • United defeated Sociedad 1-0 in their final group game in the Europa League

    'The boy is phenomenal'- Alejandro Garnacho earns plaudits following United win against Real Sociedad

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Black Stars players

Ghana Black Stars: Here are all the players available for Qatar 2022 selection