Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger spotted in Accra for holidays

Rudiger was spotted in the company of Ghanaian player Kingsley Schindler, as they both enjoyed their off-season break.

Prior to his visit to Ghana, Rudiger also visited his native country, Sierra Leone, where he made charity donations through his foundation, the Antonio Rudiger Foundation.

Relatedly, Dutch stars Memphis Depay of Atletico Madrid and Georgino Wijnaldum also spent their summer holidays in Ghana.

The two footballers arrived in Ghana for the holidays and visited a gym in the capital to connect with some of the aspiring boxers.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the pair can be seen fraternizing with kid boxers before making a donation towards the renovation of the gym.

Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother in the city of Moordrecht. His breakthrough came with PSV Eindhoven, before securing a dream move to Manchester United and currently at Atletico Madrid.

Wijnaldum also used to have a Ghanaian stepfather but currently plays for the Netherlands. He was six years old when his parents got divorced.

