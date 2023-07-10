ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger spotted in Accra for holidays

Evans Annang

Germany and Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been spotted in Accra enjoying his offseason holidays.

Antonio Rudiger in Ghana
Antonio Rudiger in Ghana

The German international arrived in Ghana over the weekend and has been seen spending time with friends during his vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Rudiger was spotted in the company of Ghanaian player Kingsley Schindler, as they both enjoyed their off-season break.

Prior to his visit to Ghana, Rudiger also visited his native country, Sierra Leone, where he made charity donations through his foundation, the Antonio Rudiger Foundation.

Relatedly, Dutch stars Memphis Depay of Atletico Madrid and Georgino Wijnaldum also spent their summer holidays in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two footballers arrived in Ghana for the holidays and visited a gym in the capital to connect with some of the aspiring boxers.

Antonio Rudiger in Ghana
Antonio Rudiger in Ghana Pulse Ghana

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the pair can be seen fraternizing with kid boxers before making a donation towards the renovation of the gym.

Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother in the city of Moordrecht. His breakthrough came with PSV Eindhoven, before securing a dream move to Manchester United and currently at Atletico Madrid.

Wijnaldum also used to have a Ghanaian stepfather but currently plays for the Netherlands. He was six years old when his parents got divorced.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s a Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, having also previously played for Feyenoord and PSV.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Kurt Okraku, GFA Boss

    I’ll contest for re-election as GFA President – Kurt Okraku declares

  • Ashanti Gold

    Ashantigold officially suspended from all football activities in Ghana

  • Antonio Rudiger in Ghana

    Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger spotted in Accra for holidays

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stephen Appiah recounts mood in camp after Laryea Kingston’s World Cup snub

I still feel bad that Laryea Kingston didn’t get to play at the World Cup – Appiah

GFA President Kurt Okraku

Here are the 15 ‘family and friends’ Grunsah has accused Kurt Okraku of working with

Charles Taylor says Afriyie Barnieh could become worse than Dominic Adiyiah

Afriyie Barnieh scores a brace for FC Zurich in preseason friendly win

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Black Meteors technical team dissolved after Olympic games qualification failure