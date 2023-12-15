Richmond Lamptey is a better player than Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo – Taylor

Charles Taylor reckons Lamptey’s ball-carrying and passing abilities are above that of Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo who per Chris Hughton’s latest call-up is part of the squad.

Taylor on Angel TV opined that the Black Stars have a dearth of players in the profile of Lamptey and that Chris Hughton should be thankful that Lamptey has found form at this crucial time.

Taylor is convinced that the former Inter Allies man can get a position in the Black Stars and therefore should be on the plane to Ivory Coast.

Pulse Ghana

“His footballing skills are a bit different from what we have now and that’s why I believe that he’s ahead of the pack. I believe he can get a position in the Black Stars because any coach who is determined to win something will like him.

“I believe he is far ahead of Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo because of his ball-carrying and passing abilities. He has a way of finding strikers with the ball and making them enjoy his play.

“There some players in the Ghana Premier League who play like those abroad. He can play with the Black Stars players. We’ve been complaining about the quality of midfielders and now we have been lucky to find a player in the Ghana Premier League.”