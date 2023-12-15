He argued that the Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder is a better player than some of the players who are likely to be in the AFCON squad.
Richmond Lamptey is a better player than Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo – Taylor
Former Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend, Charles Taylor has called for the inclusion of Richmond Lamptey into the Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON.
Charles Taylor reckons Lamptey’s ball-carrying and passing abilities are above that of Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo who per Chris Hughton’s latest call-up is part of the squad.
Taylor on Angel TV opined that the Black Stars have a dearth of players in the profile of Lamptey and that Chris Hughton should be thankful that Lamptey has found form at this crucial time.
Taylor is convinced that the former Inter Allies man can get a position in the Black Stars and therefore should be on the plane to Ivory Coast.
“His footballing skills are a bit different from what we have now and that’s why I believe that he’s ahead of the pack. I believe he can get a position in the Black Stars because any coach who is determined to win something will like him.
“I believe he is far ahead of Baba Iddrisu and Edmund Addo because of his ball-carrying and passing abilities. He has a way of finding strikers with the ball and making them enjoy his play.
“There some players in the Ghana Premier League who play like those abroad. He can play with the Black Stars players. We’ve been complaining about the quality of midfielders and now we have been lucky to find a player in the Ghana Premier League.”
Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko midfielder, Charles Taylor believes that Richmond Lamptey and Hearts’ Salifu Ibrahim ought to have spots in the squad.
