Rome 'fully confirmed' as host city for Euro 2020: UEFA

Rome is set to host the opening fixture for the tournament, between Turkey and Italy, on June 11.

It was also picked to host Italy's other group matches against Switzerland and Wales, as well as a quarter-final.

"Fans with tickets for matches in Rome should note that there will be no exemptions granted, to any travel restrictions that will be in place at the time, for people arriving from outside Italy," UEFA added.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned that countries that failed to offer guarantees on supporter numbers could be dropped as hosts.

Dublin's Aviva Stadium is scheduled to host three group matches and a last-16 game but there are growing doubts over the issue of fan attendance.