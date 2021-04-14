RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Rome 'fully confirmed' as host city for Euro 2020: UEFA

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Rome's Stadio Olimpico has been "fully confirmed" as a venue for Euro 2020 matches after the Italian government guaranteed the presence of at least 25 percent of fans, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match of Euro 2020

AFP

Rome was one of four of the 12 host cites threatened with having its matches removed because it could not give assurances that spectators would be allowed into grounds given the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Recommended articles

"The authorities have guaranteed at least 25 percent of the stadium’s capacity will be filled," European football's governing body said.

"As a result, UEFA considers Rome to be fully confirmed as a venue for the tournament."

Three other cities -- Munich, Bilbao and Dublin -- have until April 19 to provide UEFA with additional information on their plans for spectators.

Rome is set to host the opening fixture for the tournament, between Turkey and Italy, on June 11.

It was also picked to host Italy's other group matches against Switzerland and Wales, as well as a quarter-final.

"Fans with tickets for matches in Rome should note that there will be no exemptions granted, to any travel restrictions that will be in place at the time, for people arriving from outside Italy," UEFA added.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned that countries that failed to offer guarantees on supporter numbers could be dropped as hosts.

Dublin's Aviva Stadium is scheduled to host three group matches and a last-16 game but there are growing doubts over the issue of fan attendance.

The Football Association of Ireland said last week it was "not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels at the UEFA Euro 2020 matches due to be held in Dublin in June".

ea/gj

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]