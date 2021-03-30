Ronaldo helps Portugal past Luxembourg, Belgians join Qatar protests in Belarus rout

Authors:
Pulse News Agency International by AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Luxembourg on Tuesday with his first goal of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, while Belgium became the latest team to join the protests over human rights in Qatar before hitting eight past Belarus.
Ronaldo put Portugal ahead and then Joao Palhinha added a third to save Portugal's blushes and keep them level on points with group leaders Serbia, who won 2-1 at Azerbaijan earlier on Tuesday thanks to an Aleksandar Mitrovic brace.
The 36-year-old Ronaldo is now six goals short of Iranian Ali Daei's all-time record of 109 international strikes.
Belgium join Qatar protests
Belgium's players donned t-shirts in support of migrant workers building the stadiums for next year's finals in the Gulf state and then smashed Belarus 8-0 to move top of Group E despite coach Roberto Martinez playing a second-string side.
Germany, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands have recently staged similar protests, and the Belgian gesture mirrors the one made by their Dutch neighbours with t-shirts emblazoned with the message 'Football supports change'.
Human rights groups have been critical of the treatment of migrant workers, claims Qatar disputes.
