Ronaldo helps Portugal past Luxembourg, Belgians join Qatar protests in Belarus rout

Steven Berghuis opened the scoring three minutes before the break and in the second half the Dutch managed to make their superiority count.

Luuk de Jong made it two with a 55th-minute tap-in and then three goals in as many minutes from Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Donyell Malen put the Dutch five ahead.

Donny van de Beek lashed home the sixth from close range before Depay added his second of the night to complete the scoring with two minutes remaining.

They move closer to the Turks, who beat the Netherlands in the group's opening round of fixtures, thanks to Davis Ikaunieks's late strike which allowed Latvia to draw 3-3 in Istanbul.

The Dutch are level on six points with Norway and Montenegro, who lost 1-0 at home to the Norwegians.