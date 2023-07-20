Sack Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach – Charles Taylor

In an interview with Angel TV, Taylor stated, "Chris Hughton doesn't deserve to be the Black Stars coach; his tactical abilities are very low. He can't create competitions among the players, he always uses old players, leading to abysmal results. He needs to be sacked."

Pulse Ghana

Since his appointment, Hughton has overseen three games during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in March and June. Out of these three fixtures, Ghana managed to secure one victory and two draws.

