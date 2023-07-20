ADVERTISEMENT
Sack Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach – Charles Taylor

Evans Annang

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor has called for the sacking of Chris Hughton as the coach of the Black Stars.

6 things Chris Hughton must prioritise as Black Stars coach
6 things Chris Hughton must prioritise as Black Stars coach

He said the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager has been lackluster since his appointment as the coach of the senior national team.

In an interview with Angel TV, Taylor stated, "Chris Hughton doesn't deserve to be the Black Stars coach; his tactical abilities are very low. He can't create competitions among the players, he always uses old players, leading to abysmal results. He needs to be sacked."

Retired Charles Taylor would love to face Hearts again
Retired Charles Taylor would love to face Hearts again Pulse Ghana

Since his appointment, Hughton has overseen three games during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in March and June. Out of these three fixtures, Ghana managed to secure one victory and two draws.

The former Newcastle United boss assumed the role of Ghana head coach in February of this year, having previously served as the technical director during Otto Addo's tenure at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
