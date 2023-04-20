Ghana’s Salis Samed handed 3-match suspension for dangerous tackle on Hakimi

However, Samed’s afternoon was cut short when he received an early red card for a dangerous tackle on the Morocco international.

The midfielder tried to retrieve the ball but ended up stepping on the ankle of his opponent and was sent off after just 19 minutes.

Playing with a man down, Lens couldn’t cope with PSG’s intensity as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to the defending champions.

Lens have now released a statement saying Samed has been handed a three-game suspension by Ligue 1’s Disciplinary Committee.

“The verdict of the Disciplinary Committee is known. Excluded for the first time of the season in the 19th minute of #PSGRCL for an uncontrolled gesture - fortunately without consequence for the affected Parisian player - Salis Abdul Samed received a three-game suspension,” the club announced.

Meanwhile, Samed has apologised to Hakimi for his tackle and said he was disappointed to have gotten himself sent off.

“Very sad to have abandoned the team in this way. I apologize to those I disappointed and to @AchrafHakimi. I had no bad intentions and I really regret, I apologize to all Lensois,” the Ghanaian wrote on Twitter.

In response, Hakimi accepted the apology, saying: “These are things that happen in football. Good luck for the rest of the season!”