ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana’s Salis Samed handed 3-match suspension for dangerous tackle on Hakimi

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed has been slapped with a three-match suspension after being red-carded for a tackle on Achraf Hakimi.

Ghana’s Salis Samed handed 3-match suspension for dangerous tackle on Hakimi
Ghana’s Salis Samed handed 3-match suspension for dangerous tackle on Hakimi

Hakimi and Samed both started for their teams in last Saturday’s Ligue 1 game between PSG and Lens at the Parc des Princes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

However, Samed’s afternoon was cut short when he received an early red card for a dangerous tackle on the Morocco international.

The midfielder tried to retrieve the ball but ended up stepping on the ankle of his opponent and was sent off after just 19 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing with a man down, Lens couldn’t cope with PSG’s intensity as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to the defending champions.

Lens have now released a statement saying Samed has been handed a three-game suspension by Ligue 1’s Disciplinary Committee.

“The verdict of the Disciplinary Committee is known. Excluded for the first time of the season in the 19th minute of #PSGRCL for an uncontrolled gesture - fortunately without consequence for the affected Parisian player - Salis Abdul Samed received a three-game suspension,” the club announced.

Meanwhile, Samed has apologised to Hakimi for his tackle and said he was disappointed to have gotten himself sent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very sad to have abandoned the team in this way. I apologize to those I disappointed and to @AchrafHakimi. I had no bad intentions and I really regret, I apologize to all Lensois,” the Ghanaian wrote on Twitter.

In response, Hakimi accepted the apology, saying: “These are things that happen in football. Good luck for the rest of the season!”

PSG currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table, while Lens occupy the third position.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ghana’s Salis Samed handed 3-match suspension for dangerous tackle on Hakimi

    Ghana’s Salis Samed handed 3-match suspension for dangerous tackle on Hakimi

  • Aliu Mahama Stadium disconnected from national grid over GH¢466,000 debt

    Aliu Mahama Stadium disconnected from national grid over GH¢466,000 debt

  • Video: Yaw Dabo links up with Mohammed Kudus in the Netherlands

    Video: Yaw Dabo links up with Mohammed Kudus in the Netherlands

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fans react to Achraf Hakimi’s chaotic divorce with estranged wife Hiba Abouk

Fans react to Achraf Hakimi’s chaotic divorce with estranged wife Hiba Abouk

Saida Mouh: Achraf Hakimi's mother says nothing wrong with son trasferring assets to her

‘What’s wrong if my son transferred his assets to me?’ – Hakimi’s mother

Michael Essien ‘not interested’ in Black Stars job despite earning coaching badges

Michael Essien ‘not interested’ in Black Stars job despite earning coaching badges

Achraf Hakimi accepts Salis Samed’s apology after red card incident

‘It happens’ – Achraf Hakimi accepts Salis Samed’s apology after red card incident