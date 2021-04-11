Serie A leaders Inter 'see the finish line' as Juve consolidate third

"We just need to continue pedalling to the max as we approach our goal."
Cagliari goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, replacing Covid-19 hit Alessio Cragno, kept his 18th-placed team in the game, denying Christian Eriksen in both halves.
Romelu Lukaku set up Alexis Sanchez who thought he had broken the deadlock after quarter of an hour, but the goal was ruled out for offside.
Conte made a double substitution bringing on Hakimi for Ashley Young after 69 minutes, with Lautaro Martinez replacing Sanchez.
It paid off and minutes later as Hakimi combined with Lukaku to tee up Parma loanee Darmian to push Inter closer to a 19th Serie A crown after finishing runners-up last season.
"On a psychological level we gave an important signal today," said former Manchester United defender Darmian.