Serie A leaders Inter 'see the finish line' as Juve consolidate third

Atalanta held on to fourth place, staying two points ahead of Napoli, but not without a struggle despite leading 2-0 at the break thanks to a Duvan Zapata brace in Tuscany.

Zapata headed in the first off a Ruslan Malinovskyi corner after 13 minutes with the Ukrainian providing the cross for the Colombian's second five minutes before half-time.

But Dusan Vlahovic struck twice in a 10-minute spell either side of the hour to revive Fiorentina before substitute Josip Ilicic scored the winner from the penalty spot following a handball.

Napoli returned to winning ways after their midweek defeat to Juventus with goals from Fabian Ruiz 10 minutes before the break and Victor Osimhen three minutes from time.

Sixth-placed Lazio beat Hellas Verona 1-0 thanks to a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic injury-time header.

Roma sit just behind their city rivals, beating Bologna by the same scoreline after Borja Mayoral scored to end their three-match winless run.