‘You bought my first boots’ - Stephen Appiah eulogises man and woman who helped his career

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has paid tribute to the man and woman who bought him his first pair of boots to start his football career.

In a post on social media platform Instagram, Appiah named Ataa Agoe and Sister Aryeekaa as the pillars who supported him in his formative years and thanked them for their kindness.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without you, your support came at a time when I needed it most. Your care and that first pair of boots will always be part of my story,” he wrote.

“Those boots weren’t just shoes, they were the start of my dream. Thank you for everything Ataa Agoe & Sister Aryeekaa.”

Appiah was Ghana’s skipper when the country qualified for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

Having risen through the ranks, from U-17 and U-20, Appiah went on to represent the Black Stars 67 times, scoring 14 goals.

Meanwhile, Appiah recently criticised the lack of leadership in the Ghana national team following the Black Stars’ poor run of form.

"As a leader, you must lead. Some decisions may not be popular among the players, but they need to be made. I don’t see a captain leading the team now, and when you leave things like that, the players will think they can do whatever they want on the pitch,” he said.

“During our time, with players like Michael Essien, we sometimes fought on the pitch. We argued and exchanged words, but it never affected our ultimate goal.

“I must say it is not only the captain. Players who join the national team must be committed. I do not see commitment. To be selected from a population of over 33 million, you must see it as an honour. They must understand that they are representing Ghana.”

Appiah is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest-ever captains.

