The 28-year-old joined the club ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season but has had his contract terminated after just two and a half months.

In a statement, the Kumasi-based side said the contract termination does not come with any compensation to the player.

Kotoko also noted that the midfielder was not paid any salary or signing fee when he joined the Porcupine Warriors.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane tests positive for COVID-19

Sulley Muniru started his professional career at Liberty Professionals before going on to play in Europe.

His most notable stint was with Romanian side CFR Cluj, where he made 46 appearances between 2013 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Kotoko have announced a groundbreaking partnership deal with Premier League club Southampton.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in a statement signed by the club’s Diaspora and International Relations Manager, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng.

The statement said the partnership seeks to plug Kotoko into Southampton and ensure sustainable development on and off the pitch.

Also, the English side will help the Porcupine Warriors in the development of youth players, as well as to improve supporters’ engagement and mobilization.

The CEO of Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah expressed confidence that the partnership will help establish the club as a professional brand.

“This partnership enables us to plug Asante Kotoko into Southampton in such a way that Kotoko functions like Southampton,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“Kotoko would have everything Southampton has but to a level that reflects our different budgets. I believe that with the expertise and resources available at Southampton, we can tap into this and develop our setup to look and feel professional like Saints.”

The Porcupine Warriors are currently seventh on the Ghana Premier League table but could move to second if they win their outstanding game against Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.