SuperSport will not show 2023 AFCON after failing to secure broadcast rights

This comes after SuperSport failed to secure the broadcast rights for the tournament, which will start on January 13 in the Ivory Coast.
Africa’s biggest pay TV operator SuperSport has confirmed that its channels will not be broadcasting the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
All of Africa will turn focus to the AFCON as 24 teams compete for the right to be crowned champions of the month-long tournament.
However, a statement from SuperSport said it could not secure the right to broadcast the continental showpiece.
“SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13th - February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament,” the statement said.
“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.
“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League and many more of football's most prestigious competitions.”
Meanwhile, Togo-based satellite television network, New World TV, has secured the media rights to broadcast all CAF competitions from 2023 to 2025 in 46 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.
The 2023 AFCON will take place from January 13 to February 11.
