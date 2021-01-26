Her death was confirmed on Monday 25th January 2021.

READ MORE: Bottom-club Legon Cities thrash free-scoring AshGold 5-2

The sad news was broken by her club on Twitter.

“Management of Tamale Super Ladies are SAD to announce the DEATH of one of the goalkeepers of the club MUTAKA KAILATU (OLELE) which occurred this evening. Burial will take place at Dalung tomorrow.Maybe Allah have mercy,” the club wrote.

Kailatu will be buried on Tuesday according to Islamic customs.

She was one of the budding goalkeepers coming out of the Northern Zone of the female divisions.