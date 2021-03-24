Gone are the days when parents did not allow their kids to take up careers in football. In recent years, though, football has become a respectable profession.

In Africa, many lives and livelihoods have been changed for the better due to sports and every year, thousands of footballers are exported from the continent to other parts of the world.

As of today, many African footballers have made their mark at the very top, earning contracts in England, Spain Italy and German.

There was a time when Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba, Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan were the top-earning African footballers, but a new crop has taken over.

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohammed Salah is currently the highest-earning footballer when endorsements are added to his weekly wages.

However, there are many other African footballers ahead of the winger when only wages are considered.

Below, we take a lot at the10 highest paid African footballers:

1. Pierre Emrick Aubameyang - £350,000

undefined POOL Foto: POOL/AFP

The Gabonese star joined Arsenal after a thrilling career at Dortmund which saw him win the Bundesliga top scorer award.

He is reportedly on £1350,000 weekly wage which makes one of the highest-paid players in the world.

According to German newspaper Der Spiegel, he received a £2.26m Champions League bonus despite Arsenal finishing fifth in the Premier League last season.

2. Cedric Bakambu - £307,000

Cedric Bakambu Business Insider Africa

DR Congo international Cedric Bakambu is also one of the highest-earning African footballers in the world.

The 29-year-old moved from Villarreal to Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League. He earns £307,000 per week. Only Oscar and Hulk earn more than Bakambu in China.

3. Thomas Partey - £230,000

Thomas Partey

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in a deal worth £45 million.

The 27-year-old has become a key figure at the Emirates, and reportedly earns £250,000 per week.

4. Mohamed Salah - £200,000

undefined AFP

The Egyptian signed a staggering 50-million-pound club-record deal with Liverpool two years ago. He formed a trio with Sadio Mane and Roberto Fermino and helped the Reds to win the UEFA Champions League in 2017.

Salah is the only African footballer in the Forbes' list of highest-paid footballers for the year 2020, although his endorsements were added.

5. Riyad Mahrez - £200,000

undefined POOL Foto: POOL/AFP

Riyad Mahrez has become an important player at Manchester City, as the club aims to win an unprecedented quadruple.

The Algeria captain earns £200,000, having signed a long-term contract after joining from Leicester City.

6. Odion Ighalo - £190,000

Odion Ighalo (Twitter/Al Shabab) Twitter

The Nigerian striker is still among the highest-earning African stars. Odion Ighalo was on a lucrative deal at Shanghai Shenhua before moving on loan to Manchester United last season.

He is currently on the books of Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab, where he reportedly earns £190,000.

7. Sadio Mane - £150,000

undefined AFP

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane is paid £150,000 per week and his annual salary is in the region of £7.8million at Liverpool.

He has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's team since he joined Liverpool from Southampton and has formed a deadly trio with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

8. Nicolas Pepe - £140,000

undefined IKIMAGES Foto: IKIMAGES/AFP

Nicolas Pepe is yet to light up the Emirates stadium after joining Arsenal from Lille in the summer of 2019.

The Ivory Coast international is Arsenal’s record signing and currently earns £140,000 per week.

9. Wilfried Zaha - £130,000

undefined POOL Foto: POOL/AFP

Wilfred Zaha is the highest-paid player at Crystal Palace and could be earning more when he renews his contract.

The winger is on a £130,000 per week contract, which makes him the ninth highest-paid African footballer.

10. Naby Keita - £120,000

undefined AFP

Naby Keita completes our list of highest-earning African footballers. The Guinea international joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig and currently earns £120,000 per week.