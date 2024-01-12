ADVERTISEMENT
The Black Stars are committed to ending Ghana’s long trophy drought – Kurt Okraku

Evans Annang

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has expressed optimism on Ghana’s chances at the African Cup of Nations which is set to kick off in Cote D’ Ivoire this weekend.

Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president
Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president

He said the current crop of Black Stars is committed to ending Ghana’s long wait for a major trophy at the senior level.

Speaking during the visit of Ghana's Ambassador to Cote D'Ivoire, Okraku emphasized the current players and the entire staff are keen to ensure the 42-year wait comes to an end.

"This is a group of players who have sacrificed a lot to have come to this level. Indeed the qualification games were very, very challenging. Traveling alone from their various destination, I have always said is a big sacrifice by the lads, and having come this far is a very big commitment on their part and the part of the technical team and the rest of the technical staff to truly represent our country and to fight for glory," he said.

"Indeed this glory has been evasive for over 40 years but we are very much committed to the course. They will give off one million percent on the pitch and hopefully, the Almighty God will bless their big effort in this enterprise and bring us the joy and love we have all been looking for."

Kurt Okraku, GFA Boss
Kurt Okraku, GFA Boss Pulse Ghana

"So on behalf of the team, the captain, the leadership, the head coach, and everybody, we thank you for coming through and we will be looking forward to seeing you at all the games, beginning Sunday till we lift the trophy on the last day of the tournament."

Ghana will begin their campaign in Ivory Coast on Sunday, January 14, when they face Cape Verde before subsequently playing Egypt and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will be making their 23rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) appearance in Ivory Coast to win the country's fifth title.

Ghana has failed to win the competition since last doing so in 1982 in Libya and has come close twice in recent times (2010 and 2015) where they lost the final on both occasions.

Evans Annang

