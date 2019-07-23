The Desert Foxes of Algeria emerged winners of the competition following a 1-0 win over Senegal in the final.

Like in every tournament, there were those who shone and those who could simply not bring their A-game.

Below, Pulse Sports takes a look at five flops at the 2019 AFCON:

1. Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey had a very bad tournament during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Atletico Madrid anchorman was below-par in almost every game as Ghana suffered a last 16 loss to Tunisia.

Partey was played in varied positions – as a central midfield and as a playmaker – but nothing seemed to work for him.

In the end, the 25-year-old turned out to be not just one of the poor players in the Black Stars team, but one of the worst in the tournament.’

2. Hakim Ziyech

Morocco superstar Hakim Ziyech was expected to have an explosive tournament that things didn’t go according to plan.

The youngster enjoyed a successful season with Ajax, winning the Dutch league and making the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

However, he had a miserable AFCON, failing to score a single goal and missing a crucial penalty in the round of 16 loss to Benin.

3. Nicolas Pepe

Another major flop in the AFCON was Cote d’Ivoire’s Nicolas Pepe. The winger is currently one of the hottest commodities on the transfer market.

Pepe came into the AFCON, having scored lots of goals in the Ligue 1 last season and looking to carry his form into the tournament.

However, he constantly found himself on the bench of the Elephants team after failing to impress. Pepe is a good player, but this AFCON was just not his game.

4. Christian Bassogog

Christian Bassogog was one of the rare bright spots in the Cameroon team but, by his own standards, he was poor.

The China-based winger emerged Best Player when the Indomitable Lions won the tournament two years ago, but was couldn’t replicate his form this time.

Bassgog managed just a single assist and no goals in five game, as Cameroon exited at the last 16 after losing to Nigeria.

5. Mbaye Niang

Perhaps the biggest flop in this tournament was Mbaye Niang. The Senegalese forward failed to score and was wasteful throughout.

The former AC Milan striker was the weakest link in the Teranga Lions team, despite being afforded a lot of game time, ahead of the more clinical Keita Balde.