Thomas Partey: I joined Arsenal to test myself in the Premier League

The 30-year-old said swapping La Liga for the English topflight was a huge challenge but noted that he wanted to test himself in the latter.

“Everybody knows about Arsenal, the profile, and I had arrived as one of the stars, there to help the team to grow,” Partey told Arsenal.com.

“So it was a big change, and the style of play is different too. All I could do was stay positive, get used to it, and learn to deal with a new situation where everybody expects you to be at your very top level every single day. It was a good learning experience for me.

“One of the reasons I joined though was for that challenge. I know the Premier League is very tough, but I wanted to feel that challenge, to test myself, and feel capable of doing it. My agent supported me a lot, and my parents, and also everybody at the club was great for me. You have to stay positive, learn from everything that happens, and just control the things that you can.”

Partey spent seven years at Atletico Madrid, where he had loan stints with Real Mallorca and Almeria, and later won La Liga, the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup with Diego Simeone’s side.