Thomas Partey resumes Arsenal training after injury setback

Speaking ahead of their game against Burnley on Saturday, February 17, 2024, Arteta confirmed that Partey is recovering well and nearing a return to the pitch.

“There are no big setbacks. Thomas Partey is progressing really well.”

“It’s looking very good and he’s on the field already.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Partey sustained a reoccurring injury a few days after recovering from a muscle injury. He was expected to make his return against Nottingham Forest but suffered a setback that ruled him out of the game.

Pulse Ghana

Thomas Partey has played just four games for Arsenal in the 2023/2024 Premier League season.