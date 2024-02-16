According to the Gunners coach, the Ghanaian is progressing very well in training.
Thomas Partey resumes Arsenal training after injury setback
Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey has started light training with his English Premiership club Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has said.
Speaking ahead of their game against Burnley on Saturday, February 17, 2024, Arteta confirmed that Partey is recovering well and nearing a return to the pitch.
“There are no big setbacks. Thomas Partey is progressing really well.”
“It’s looking very good and he’s on the field already.”
Partey sustained a reoccurring injury a few days after recovering from a muscle injury. He was expected to make his return against Nottingham Forest but suffered a setback that ruled him out of the game.
Thomas Partey has played just four games for Arsenal in the 2023/2024 Premier League season.
The Black Stars’ deputy skipper has not featured for the Gunners since October 2023, when he played 15 minutes in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City.
