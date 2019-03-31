Atletico Madrid thrashed Alaves 4-0 on Saturday to keep alive their faint hopes of winning the La Liga title as they stayed 10 points behind leaders Barcelona in second place in the standings.

Diego Simeone's side dominated at Mendizorroza and triumphed with goals from Saul Niguez, Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Thomas Partey.

Spanish international Saul Niguez opened the scoring for the Rojiblancos in the 5th minute before Diego Costa doubled the lead six minutes later.

Despite the home side starting the second stanza more determined, Diego Simeone’s men put the game beyond them courtesy Alvaro Morata’s 59th minute goal.

The best goal of the match was saved for the last as Partey controlled a superb low pass from Koke on the edge of the area, he made a yard before firing a wonderful strike into the top corner via the woodwork.

The win ensured Atlético keep pace with Barcelona who inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Espanyol in the Catalunya derby earlier in the day.

Atletico have 59 points, 10 behind the Blaugrana, after 29 round of matches.